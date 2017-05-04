KFC Just Produced a Seductive Mother’s Day Ad and Novella

By: Jon Corrigan

Kentucky Fried Chicken wants you to give your mom “her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day.”

The fast-food chicken chain, known for its increasingly odd-ball marketing, released a seductive romance novella for all the moms out there.

Titled “Tender Wings of Desire,” the 96-page book spins the tale of Lady Madeline Park, a woman from Victorian England, who must choose between a loveless marriage and Colonel Harland Sanders, a handsome sailor with a mysterious past.

The book is available for free on Amazon.