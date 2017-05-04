Money: Which British Musicians Have It

Paul McCartney, who once performed performed “Money” with The Beatles, has still got mountains of it, according to the London Times‘ latest Rich List.

Sir Paul and his wife Nancy are the U.K.’s richest musical family, with a total wealth of one billion dollars! That beats theatrical mogul Andrew Lloyd-Weber (at $947 million) and the band U2 ($701 million). Rounding out the Top 5 are Elton John ($371 million) and Mick Jagger ($320 million) — just ahead of his Rolling Stones band-mate Keith Richards ($300 million).

Other familiar names in the Top 20:

Olivia and Dhani Harrison ($268 million; good for 7th)

and ($268 million; good for 7th) Ringo Starr ($256 million; 8th)

($256 million; 8th) Sting ($236 million; 10th)

($236 million; 10th) Rod Stewart and Eric Clapton are tied for 11th ($217 million)

and are tied for 11th ($217 million) Roger Waters ($211 million; 13th)

($211 million; 13th) Tom Jones ($204 million; 14th)

($204 million; 14th) Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne ($179 million; 17th)

and ($179 million; 17th) Charlie Watts ($166 million; 18th)

Reinforcing the notion that rock and roll remains a “boys club,” the much younger Adele is the highest-ranking female artist. Her $160 million wealth is only good for a tie for 19th place, alongside Brian May of Queen. (Billboard.com)