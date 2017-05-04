Queen: Bringing “News Of The World” To The Palace?

Adam Lambert gave us a little insight as to what to expect on this summer’s Queen + Adam Lambert tour. The band will be playing the Palace of Auburn Hills July 20th.

Adam Lambert on one of the things we may be treated to on this summer’s Queen + Adam Lambert tour. “We’re definitely looking at some songs that we have not done before. The 40th anniversary of News of the World is this year. And so, being such an iconic album, we’ve sort of been focusing heavily on, ‘Okay, what can we do from that album, you know, that maybe we haven’t done together before?’ That’s exciting.”

That album produced “We Will Rock You,” “We are the Champions,” “Sheer Heart Attack,” “Get Down, Make Love” and “It’s Late.” News of the World was Queen’s sixth album and was released in October 1977, a little over four years before Lambert was born.

The Queen + Adam Lambert tour starts on June 23rd in Glendale, Arizona.

In other Queen news, the band has posted on QueenOnline.com a three-and-a-half minute movie filmed in February 1976 at the Beacon Theater in New York City by an audience member during the Night at the Opera tour. Though silent, the eight-millimeter film captures the start of the concert, which was the last part of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”