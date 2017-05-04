Report: Former Temptation Dennis Edwards Seriously Ill

Online reports claim that former-Temptations frontman, 74-year-old Dennis Edwards is seriously ill. Photojournalist Ken Bedford posted on his official Facebook site, quote, “Prayers are needed for singer Dennis Edwards of the Temptations. He was admitted to a St. Louis hospital after returning from a concert date in Canada last week. He is seriously ill and I won’t say any more until his wife releases details. As for now until further information is released please join me in praying for his recovery. Upcoming dates included the O’Jays in a couple of weeks. I have known Dennis for many years and he along with Chris Arnold also of the Temptations, who lives in Chicago, have been major supporters of my Breast cancer awareness program by performing ‘live.'”

In 1968, Dennis Edwards replaced David Ruffin in the Temps. He told us the group’s edgier material, such as “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” and “Ball Of Confusion,” was a perfect match for his grittier gospel-tinged voice: “I think my voice was really suited for that kind of stuff. Y’know? I had that kind of preacher soul man. . . I had the kind of voice that could really deliver that kind of stuff.”