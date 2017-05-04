The Size Of Dog That Makes A Person More Attractive

May 4, 2017 4:15 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, dog lovers

By: Beau Daniels

Wow, they even did research on the type of dog that makes a pet owner more attractive. For women it’s a mid sized dog. I knew a lady with a huge rottweiler and it scared the crap out, so I get that. For guy it’s a small sized dog or puppy.

The research was conducted with 1000 people and was judged by pictures taken with dogs and their owners. Get more details on which dogs make you more attractive here and start posting the pics on social media.

