Hey Bob: Happy 72nd Birthday Rock Star!

Happy Birthday to Bob Seger who turns 72 on Saturday (May 6th)!!! Back in January, in commemoration of the one year anniversary of the death of old fried Glenn Frey, Seger uploaded a tribute, tilted, “Glenn’s Song” to his website (BobSeger.com). He spoke about the tune to Rolling Stone, explaining, “It’s obviously not meant to be a hit. There’s no chorus per se or title section or anything. The idea was just to honor his memory and talk, very specifically, about my impression of him in 1966 when we first met.” Seger, who co-wrote the Eagles‘ last Number One hit — “Heartache Tonight” — described Frey to us as being like his “little brother,” made his bones with Frey in the mid-’60s Detroit music scene, and shed light on the recording of “Glenn’s Song”: “I think it was take one or two. It was the first song we did that day. I said to the drummer, ‘Hit it hard even though it’s a ballad and that’s a little incongruous.’ I wanted a ballad with a heavy beat because that’s the way I remember Glenn.”

Bob Seger told us that right up until the end, Glenn Frey never lost his passion for the music — or his bond with the Eagles’ fans: “Every time I saw him in last 10, 11 years, he was so grateful to the fans. He would. . . the first thing he would say to me — and normally, he’d start me with a joke, or something — but the first thing he’d say to me was, ‘Isn’t it amazing, Bob, that we’re still doing this at our age? Y’know, I am so grateful that these fans keep coming out. And he meant it! Every word.”

In 2015, Seger wrapped an exhaustive North American tour in support of his long-awaited studio set, Ride Out. The album, which was released on October 14th, 2014, earned him his first Top Three album in 28 years. Ride Out entered the Billboard 200 album charts at Number Three, marking his best chart showing since his 1986 album, Like A Rock, which also hit Number Three. Seger’s previous studio album, 2006’s Face The Promise topped out at Number Four upon its release.