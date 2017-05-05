Paul McCartney Schedules Second Show At Little Caesars Arena Due To High Demand

May 5, 2017 6:42 PM

Due to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Tom Wilson of Olympia Entertainment announced the first show — slated for Friday, October 1 — on Tuesday morning live on WWJ, saying this will be a rare sighting of the former Beatle.

“The days of him, and many artists, doing 30, 40 city tours are over,” Wilson said. “So Paul will play six or eight or 10 cities around on the country on this latest go-round. And we’re honored to be one of them.”

Tickets for the first show go on sale Monday, May 1. Prices start at $59.50. Buy them at OlympiaEntertainment.com, The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices and at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the second show will go on sale soon.

