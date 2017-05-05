Woman Swallows $9000 [VIDEO]

May 5, 2017 4:48 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Woman swallows money

By: Beau Daniels

Have you ever want’ed to stash money so that your partner would not get it? This is probably the most unusual way to hide money. Sandra Milena Almeida broke up with her partner and did not want to divide money she had been saving, so she swallowed $9000.

It did not work, Sandra had to go to the emergency room because of stomach pain. They discovered the money all hundred dollar bills in her stomach and had to do surgery to remove it. Some passed thru he colon. There was a police investigation, more details here.

