Bill Engvall to Headline the Monroe County Fair this July

By: Jon Corrigan

Bill Engvall is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to the Monroe County Fair this summer.

The Grammy-nominated comedian, one of four stand-up acts on the Blue Collar Comedy tour with Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy, and Ron White, will perform at Monroe’s annual fair on July 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on May 13. You can purchase tickets through http://www.etix.com, by calling (800) 514-3849, or at Monroe County Fair Box Office located at 3775 S. Custer Rd, Monroe, MI 48161. Tickets can be purchased during regular business hours up until the day of show.