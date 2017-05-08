Bill Engvall to Headline the Monroe County Fair this July

May 8, 2017 9:15 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Bill Engvall is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to the Monroe County Fair this summer.

The Grammy-nominated comedian, one of four stand-up acts on the Blue Collar Comedy tour with Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy, and Ron White, will perform at Monroe’s annual fair on July 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on May 13. You can purchase tickets through http://www.etix.com, by calling (800) 514-3849, or at Monroe County Fair Box Office located at 3775 S. Custer Rd, Monroe, MI 48161. Tickets can be purchased during regular business hours up until the day of show.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live