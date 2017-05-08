Kidney Walk at the Detroit Zoo May 21

May 8, 2017 6:59 AM By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: Detroit Zoo, Kidney Walk, National Kidney Foundation

For the past 21 years, more than 70,000 metro Detroit walkers and supporters have teamed up to raise more than $6 million for the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan’s annual Kidney Walk and this year the goal is to raise $600,000 more on May 21.

Ninety cents of every dollar raised goes directly to the Foundation’s programs and services that prevent chronic kidney disease and improve the quality of life for the 900,000+ Michigan residents living with the disease.

More than 6,500 walkers and supporters are anticipated to attend the Kidney Walk at the Detroit Zoo on Sunday, May 21.

The Kidney Walk will draw attention to the importance of early detection and kidney disease prevention, while raising funds in support of kidney patients and their families.

  • More than 900,000 Michigan residents are living with chronic kidney disease and most don’t know it
  • Diabetes and high blood pressure are the two leading causes of chronic kidney disease
  • 70% of kidney disease can be prevented
  • One in nine people in Michigan have kidney disease
  • 90 cents of every dollar raised for the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan goes back into the organization’s prevention programs and patient services

Participants can register onsite on the day of the Walk or online before the Walk date. Registration is $25 per person (over the age of 12) and $10 per child for ages 3-12 and includes parking, Zoo admission, and activities.

Kids under the age of 2 years old are free. Participants who raise $100 or more receive a Kidney Walk t-shirt. The Detroit Zoo is located in Royal Oak. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the Walk kicks off at 8:45 a.m on May 21st.

For more information or to register, visit www.nkfm.org/walks

