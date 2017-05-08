Surfer’s GoPro Captures Great White Encounter [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

It’s amazing what cameras catch nowadays, and sometime a little scary. A surfer with a GoPro caught the encounter he had with a Great White. David Woodward noticed the shark while in the waters at off of San Clemente, “All of a sudden a great white shark appeared in the next wave. He was about 10 feet away swimming from left to right in front of me.”

Surfers see sharks all the time, I’ve even seen sharks many times while in the ocean, but this one appeared to be curious. Woodward was cool about the visual “Until he turned abruptly in my direction. At that point, I spun my board to get out of there. That’s the closest I’ve ever been to a shark in the water.” Things turned out OK, “The juveniles aren’t typically a threat to us. This one seemed a bit more curious than most which was a little disconcerting; but if he had meant me harm, he had ample opportunity. Instead, he went about his merry way,” and exciting for us because of his GoPro camera. UPI

