The Benefits Of Cursing

By: Beau Daniels

This will probably make those annoying people who grunt and groan while slamming a light flight of weights at the gym get worse. Research has determined that cursing can make a person stronger, “We know from our earlier research that swearing makes people more able to tolerate pain. A possible reason for this is that it stimulates the body’s sympathetic nervous system – that’s the system that makes your heart pound when you are in danger. If that is the reason, we would expect swearing to make people stronger too, and that is just what we found in these experiments.”

The good side about the research from Dr Richard Stephens, also suggests that it can help in fearful situations. Of course swearing might also make your potential attacker follow thru with their intent. At least while doing something strenuous on your own try cursing to make it easier. Mirror

