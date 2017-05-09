Goose Knocks Out Power In Michigan [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

We hate our power outages here in Michigan. Recently we experienced the biggest power outage in history which happened on a sunny day but with high winds. Stranger than that is a power outage that happened Sunday in Muskegon that stopped power for 4,500 Consumers Energy customers. It was caused by a goose. A dashboard cam caught the incident.



Turns out the goose tripped a transformer when it flew into a 7,200 volt power line. So not only are goose littering our beaches with turds, they are knocking out our power. UPI

