Goose Knocks Out Power In Michigan [VIDEO]

May 9, 2017 2:32 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Goose, Michigan power outage

By: Beau Daniels

We hate our power outages here in Michigan. Recently we experienced the biggest power outage in history which happened on a sunny day but with high winds. Stranger than that is a power outage that happened Sunday in Muskegon that stopped power for 4,500 Consumers Energy customers. It was caused by a goose. A dashboard cam caught the incident.

Turns out the goose tripped a transformer when it flew into a 7,200 volt power line. So not only are goose littering our beaches with turds, they are knocking out our power. UPI

