Bob Seger Plotting Return to DTE? Nostalgic Message on Website Could be Hint

May 9, 2017 10:22 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Bob Seger is feeling nostalgic, and it’s making his Detroit fans excited.

The Detroit rocker, who turned 72 over the weekend, updated his website (bobseger.com) with a simple message that reads, “Starting to feel nostalgic…” along with the date June 21, 1996, which happens to be the last time he performed at DTE Energy Music Theatre, then known as Pine Knob.

Below the text is a picture of Seger performing at amphitheater one can only assume is Pine Knob, though the length of his hair, along with the audiences’ style, would suggest a performance in the 1970s.

bob seger Bob Seger Plotting Return to DTE? Nostalgic Message on Website Could be Hint

(Credit: BobSeger.com)

So, either Seger is simply feeling nostalgic following his birthday, or he’s plotting a return to the stage at DTE. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live