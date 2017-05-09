Bob Seger Plotting Return to DTE? Nostalgic Message on Website Could be Hint

By: Jon Corrigan

Bob Seger is feeling nostalgic, and it’s making his Detroit fans excited.

The Detroit rocker, who turned 72 over the weekend, updated his website (bobseger.com) with a simple message that reads, “Starting to feel nostalgic…” along with the date June 21, 1996, which happens to be the last time he performed at DTE Energy Music Theatre, then known as Pine Knob.

Below the text is a picture of Seger performing at amphitheater one can only assume is Pine Knob, though the length of his hair, along with the audiences’ style, would suggest a performance in the 1970s.

So, either Seger is simply feeling nostalgic following his birthday, or he’s plotting a return to the stage at DTE. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.