Concert Season Returns to Michigan & There’s a Lot to be Excited About

By: Steve Kostan

It’s that time of year again. Concert season. I know there are many great things and activities that kick in this time of year. We here in Michigan deserve it after riding out winter. We’re lucky to be in such a “great place to be in the summer” state like Michigan. Kid Rock got it right and tapped into that magic feeling with the song “All Summer Long” , but others including Seger have also ridden that vibe successfully. I’m looking back at all the musical heroes we’ve lost over the last 18 months and thinking, it’s great that some true A Team musicians are still touring this year. Thank the decimation of the record business too. Working for a living. Ok then, It gives us options. So whether it’s one of the 2, yes 2, Paul McCartney shows at the NEW Little Caesar’s arena, Kid Rock, Stevie Nicks w Christine McVie @ The Fox, Santana @ Freedom Hill, Yestival etc, there’s memories to be made and more fun to be had. Looking forward to this summer Big-Time!