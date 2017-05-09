Of 374 Rolling Stones Officially Released Songs…One Of Them Had To Be Number One

Vulture.com felt the need to examine and rank all 374 of the songs The Rolling Stones officially released, but — surprise, surprise — “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Brown Sugar,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Honky Tonk Women” didn’t top the list.

Here are the Top 10 followed by the Final 10.

TOP 10:

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Let It Bleed: “The final track on Let It Bleed includes everything that made the Stones such a force during the band’s greatest period. There’s formal wit (the boys’ choir and French-horn lines), Mick’s keen and clear-eyed lyrics (he hits on envy, hope, spite, cynicism), Keith’s foundational riffing and the rhythm section’s subtly powerful groove.” “Gimme Shelter” – Let It Bleed “Beast of Burden” – Some Girls “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” – Through the Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) “Sympathy for the Devil” – Beggar’s Banquet “Paint It Black” – Aftermath “Honky Tonk Women” – Through the Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – Out of Our Heads “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?” – Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass) “Brown Sugar” – Sticky Fingers

FINAL 10: