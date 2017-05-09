Of 374 Rolling Stones Officially Released Songs…One Of Them Had To Be Number One

May 9, 2017 11:18 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Rolling Stones, vulture.com

Vulture.com felt the need to examine and rank all 374 of the songs The Rolling Stones officially released, but — surprise, surprise — “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Brown Sugar,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Honky Tonk Women” didn’t top the list.

Here are the Top 10 followed by the Final 10.

TOP 10:

  1. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”  Let It Bleed: “The final track on Let It Bleed includes everything that made the Stones such a force during the band’s greatest period. There’s formal wit (the boys’ choir and French-horn lines), Mick’s keen and clear-eyed lyrics (he hits on envy, hope, spite, cynicism), Keith’s foundational riffing and the rhythm section’s subtly powerful groove.”
  2. “Gimme Shelter”  Let It Bleed
  3. “Beast of Burden” Some Girls
  4. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”  Through the Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2)
  5. “Sympathy for the Devil” Beggar’s Banquet
  6. “Paint It Black”Aftermath
  7. “Honky Tonk Women”Through the Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2)
  8. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” Out of Our Heads
  9. “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?”Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass)
  10. “Brown Sugar”  Sticky Fingers

FINAL 10:

  • 365. “Now I’ve Got a Witness (Like Uncle Gene and Uncle Phil)” – The Rolling Stones (England’s Newest Hitmakers)
  • 366. “Baby Break It Down” Voodoo Lounge
  • 367. “On With the Show”Their Satanic Majesties Request
  • 368. “Key to the Highway”Dirty Work
  • 369. “Short and Curlies”It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll
  • 370. “Harlem Shuffle”Dirty Work
  • 371. “Melody”Black and Blue
  • 372. “Going Home” Aftermath
  • 373. “Indian Girl”Emotional Rescue
  • 374. “Sing This All Together (See What Happens)”Their Satanic Majesties Request: “The gaudy album from which this song comes isn’t nearly as much of a post–Sgt. Pepper’s trend-chasing psychedelic disaster as is commonly believed. Except, that is, for this song, a full eight-and-a-half-minute musical blart.

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live