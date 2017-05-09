Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars Arena: Pre-Sale Ticket Info

May 9, 2017 3:46 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

Due to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, Oct. 2.

The ticket pre-sale for this second show runs Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. – use the code RADIO.

Tickets officially go on sale Saturday, May 13, and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, Ticketmaster.com, the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena Box Offices or by phone at 800.745.3000.   Prices start at $59.50.

McCartney will also perform at Little Caesars Arena the night before, on Sunday, Oct. 1.

oe14920 kc2 mccartney 600x600 Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars Arena: Pre Sale Ticket Info

 

