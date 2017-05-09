Teacher in Birmingham Takes on Jeopardy!

The Jeopardy Teacher’s Tournament runs for two weeks in May and this year a teacher from The Roeper School in Birmingham is playing for $100,000.

Susannah Nichols, an English teacher, has already received a $2,500 grant for classroom projects from Farmers Insurance just for appearing on the show. She plans to use the money to purchase works by African-American and American Indian writers to launch the school’s first African-American Read-in, which is part of a National Council of Teachers of English initiative.

Of course we had to ask Susanna about Jeopardy host Alex Trebek:

“He was very congenial, very polite, very respectful. I have nothing but good things to say about him. It’s very much just like what you see on the show where they announce the contestant, he walks out … that’s the first time you see him. He does not hang out with the contestants and give us a lot of inside access. I mean what you see on the television is pretty much the same exposure that we get.”

Susannah’s episode airs on WDIV Channel 4 on Friday at 7:30 p.m.