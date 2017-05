By: Jon CorriganÂ

People really can’t get enough of this guy doing convenience store data entry at a lightning-fast pace.

The video, which shows a man entering numbers on a keypad in the store’s refrigerated section, was uploaded to YouTube yesterday (May 9) and already has over one million views.

“He said he had been doing this for 30 years!” writes the video’s uploader. “People that came into store would stop in their tracks and watch this guy with their jaw dropped.”