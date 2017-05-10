Little Caesar’s Arena Construction Workers Save Kitten

By: Beau Daniels

A kitten had been roaming and appeared to living at the construction site of the new Little Caesar’s Arena. The kitten was given the name “Little Squeesars.” The construction workers actually saved the kitten. After Little Squeesars was picked up by a Detroit shelter with no success of finding a home, the next step was being euthanized.

The construction workers wanted the cat saved, so then a volunteer took the cat to the Huron Humane Society and Little Squeesars was saved, “I couldn’t let that happen. These compassionate construction workers reached out to save her; how could I let them down by letting the kitten they’d rescued be put down?” UPI

