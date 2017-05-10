Little Caesar’s Arena Construction Workers Save Kitten

May 10, 2017 6:50 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, kitten, Little Caesars Arena

By: Beau Daniels

A kitten had been roaming and appeared to living at the construction site of the new Little Caesar’s Arena. The kitten was given the name “Little Squeesars.” The construction workers actually saved the kitten. After Little Squeesars was picked up by a Detroit shelter with no success of finding a home, the next step was being euthanized.

The construction workers wanted the cat saved, so then a volunteer took the cat to the Huron Humane Society and Little Squeesars was saved, “I couldn’t let that happen. These compassionate construction workers reached out to save her; how could I let them down by letting the kitten they’d rescued be put down?” UPI

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live