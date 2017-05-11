Bob Seger to Perform at ‘Pine Knob’ for First Time in 21 Years

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band return to DTE Energy Music Theatre for one night only on Saturday September 9, 7:30 p.m. The show will be the first time since June 21, 1996 that Seger has played Pine Knob and marks his 27th appearance at the historic venue.

Tickets go on sale Saturday May 20 10:00 a.m.

Bob Seger fan club members at will have special access to purchase tickets in advance starting Tuesday, May 16th at 10:00 a.m. Fans can join the Bullet Club for as low as $15. The Premium membership includes a Pine Knob 2017 Event T-Shirt, the upcoming newly remastered Greatest Hits 2 LP Limited Edition Purple Vinyl, and a Bullet Club Laminate.

To become a member of the Bob Seger fan club, visit BobSeger.com. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, BobSeger.com and LiveNation.com.