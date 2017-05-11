Mom Eats For Free on Mother’s Day

May 11, 2017 8:48 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: eat for free, free food, free food for moms, Mother's Day

As a mom I can tell you that your mom doesn’t care how much money you spend on Mother’s Day – the thought is all that matters. So if you’re cash-deficient but want to take mom out on Sunday, here are a few places with some great deals for Mother’s Day.

Hopcat – If your mom is anything like me she loves Hopcat’s fries (there’s a reason they call them Crack Fries) and you might want to consider a drive to Grand Rapids on Sunday. The GR Hopcat is giving moms free fries with any purchase. The Detroit Hopcat has buy-one-get-one-free brunch Saturday and Sunday if you mention their Facebook page.

Macaroni Grill –  Any mother who dines at the restaurant over Mother’s Day weekend can get a coupon for a free appetizer that is good until May 31 (the coupon, not the appetizer).

The Melting Pot – The fondue restaurant is offering free MOMosa drinks for parties with at least three other guests at their table. The deal varies based on the location.

Ruth’s Chris –  Each mom who dines at Ruth’s Chris this Mother’s Day will receive a $25 gift card, valid until July 2 at participating locations. The gift card can’t be used for takeout, and must be used to purchase an entree item.

Bonefish Grill Purchase $50 in gift cards for mom, and get a free $10 bonus card. Keep the $10 card for yourself, mom wants to know that you are eating.

Boston Market – Boston Market has a coupon for $5 off a Family Meal for Mother’s Day. Also, every guest who dines on Sunday will receive a coupon for a free cookie on his or her next visit (redeemable May 15 – 31, while supplies last).

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks – Mothers get a complimentary chocolate dipped strawberry on Sunday.

Outback Steakhouse – Buy $50 in gift cards in restaurant or online and get a $10 bonus card.

 

