Now We Have A Triple Michigan Lottery Winner

This is becoming a trip. A while back I told you about a couple of double Michigan Lottery winners. Now we have a triple winner. The anonymous winner is from Wayne County, and his most recent score is $178,000, “I’m not the type of guy to get real worked up over anything. When I realized I had won the jackpot again, my first question was: ‘Am I the only winner?’ After I went up to the store and found out I was the only winner, I felt pretty happy.”

Other winnings include $499,907, and $105,000 which bumps him up to over $780,000, “I was pretty excited with the first one, but I try not to get too worked up. I’ll stash this money away and let it help me with my bills and retirement.” UPI

