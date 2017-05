There will not be a second Desert Trip this year.

Paul Tollett, the festival’s promoter, tells Billboard, “We loved 2016 Desert Trip — that was a special moment in time. Maybe someday in the future we’ll do something similar.”

The festival, held over two weekends last October in Indio, California, featured Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Roger Waters and Neil Young.

So for now, that puts to rest the rumors that Led Zeppelin was going to be this year’s star attraction.