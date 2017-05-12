It’s Seger Time: Detroit Legend to Perform at DTE in September

By: Steve Kostan

Like I said a few days ago, summertime in Michigan is fun time and concert time. It was already shaping up nicely with 2 McCartney shows and all the others but now it’s just been elevated again. The BOB SEGER show at DTE Sept 9th puts a nice icing on the cake. He and the Silver Bullet Band really delivered 2 years ago and this show at DTE is a bullseye. Couldn’t happen to nicer guy. When I was between stations in 95 I got a call from Bill Blackwell one of Bob’s key people. Bill- “Punch ( Bob’s Manager) wanted me to call you. He and Bob heard about what happened and we’d like to invite you to sit at our table for the Detroit Music Music Awards.” They didn’t have to. They had nothing to gain professionally as I was out of radio, granted for only 48 hours at that point, so it was a gesture that totally summed up what a great guy Seger and his people really are. btw-They’re also a great judge of talent! Ha Ha. It’ll be great to see all of “us” together for another great night with Bob’s songs as the soundtrack. Tickets go on sale Sat May 17 and yes 104.3 WOMC will have your freebees. No excuses. It’s a Saturday night Sept 9th…With autumn closing in.