18 Mother’s Day Freebies & Deals Around Metro Detroit

By: Jon Corrigan

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 14.

It’s a day that gives people the opportunity to repay moms for all they do. That being said, don’t buy an over-the-top gift if you don’t have to. What’s the old adage, the best things in life are free (or discounted)?

Below are a handful of deals and freebies for Mother’s Day.

So, go ahead and treat mom without breaking the bank. We won’t tell.

Amazon.com: Gifts with free shipping on $25 of select clothing, jewelry and shoe purchases.

Baskin Robbins: Order a Mother’s Day ice cream cake online and save $3 with promo code MOTHER. The offer is good through May 16.

Boston Market: Coupon for $5 off a family meal on Sunday.

Champps Kitchen & Bar: You get a free meal bonus card with purchase when dining in on May 12-14. Bonus cards are redeemable on May 15 to June 11.

Groupon.com: Mom-a-Rama Super Sale with up to 80 percent off Mother’s Day gifts and $10 off with coupon code WELCOME for new members.

Hallmark: Free candle with purchase among other special offers.

Hooters: Free meals for moms from a special menu at participating locations.

JC Penney: Coupon for $10 off $25 purchase; expires Tuesday.

Kohl’s: Coupon for $10 off $50 purchase of Mother’s Day gift; coupon for 20 percent off jewelry; expires Sunday.

LivingSocial.com: Save up to 70 percent on gifts for Mom.

Macy’s: Free gifts with purchase.

P.F. Chang’s: Buy-one-get-one-free entrees with email signup.

ProFlowers: One dozen rainbow roses for $19.99.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Take mom to Romano’s this weekend and receive a coupon for a free appetizer to be used at the next visit before May 31. The eatery also is offering dinner and dessert for just $19.99 per person on Saturday and Sunday.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Free $25 gift cards for moms on Saturday and Sunday redeemable May 15-July 2. Select restaurants open at noon on Sunday, too.

Starbucks: Half off Frappuccinos from 3 to 6 p.m. through Sunday.

Texas de Brazil: Free $20 certificate for Moms good on a future visit when dining on Sunday.

Walmart: Free Beauty Box for moms who use Walmart’s free grocery pickup service on Sunday.