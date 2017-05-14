104.3 WOMC’s $1,000 Song of the Day

What would you do with $1,000? Think about it – because you could win $1,000 from 104.3 WOMC starting Monday, May 15!

Listen to Bobby & Stacey in the Morning on 104.3 WOMC weekday mornings at 7:10 from May 15th through June 9th (excluding Memorial Day) to find out the $1000 Song of the Day.

Then listen for that song to play between the hours of 8 a.m and 8 p.m. We could play it 1, 2 or 3 times each day.

When you hear the $1,000 Song of the Day played in its entirety, just be the 104th caller to get through at 313-298-1043. Tell us the Song and you’ll win $1000!

It’s super easy! And we don’t care how you spend it – we just want you to win it!! The $1,000 Song of the Day on 104.3 WOMC!

[ Click for contest rules ]