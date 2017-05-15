Watch Axl Rose Join Billy Joel Onstage for AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Billy Joel has brought up some surprising special guest performers recently, including Joan Jett, John Mellencamp and Kevin Spacey. But even Joel’s most rockin’ fans probably never saw this coming: on Saturday (May 13) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose took the stage with Joel to perform AC/DC’s hard-hitting classic “Highway to Hell.”

Rose, of course, sang the tune after night when he filled in for AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson on the band’s last tour, and Joel has performed “Highway to Hell” in concert in the past along with his roadie/vocalist Chainsaw.

But Axl Rose and Billy Joel don’t seem like the kind of guys who would sit at the bar and share a pitcher of beer while watching a Yankees game, let alone take the stage together. Not only did Rose rock the house with Joel during the main set, he came back for the encore to join in on Joel’s 1978 hit “Big Shot.”

Rose wasn’t the only celebrity guest to grace the stage during the memorable evening. On a more predictable note, P!nk joined Joel for “New York State of Mind” and the pair followed with P!nk’s song “Try.”

Check out the fan-filmed footage below: