By: Beau Daniels

Scary looking clowns have been in the news for a while. Now, video shows how a scary looking clown doll can also scare a bear.

I’m going to start looking for that clown on Amazon, since animals love getting into my garbage. I wonder if the device can also keep away cougars since they have been spotted in lower Michigan or at least fend off coyotes. UPI has the story.

