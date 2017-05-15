QLINE Free Through May 21

May 15, 2017 7:25 AM By Stacey DuFord
By all appearances it was a successful opening weekend and QLINE Detroit has announced that rides will continue to be free of charge through May 21.

There were a few glitches, some delays, and a car had to be towed off the track. Not a QLINE car, a car that parked, or stalled, or got stuck on the track. By the way, parking on the QLINE track could cost you at least $650.

Starting May 22 riders will pay $1.50 for a three-hour pass or $3 for an all-day pass, $30 for a month pass, or $285 for a year-long pass.

 

