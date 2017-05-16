Another Cougar Spotted [CAM]

May 16, 2017 4:56 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, cougar

By: Beau Daniels

It appears that another cougar, or as some say mountain lion, has been spotted in an area not expected. This time in Cullman County, Alabama. Images were captured on a trail cam, but some are suggesting it might just be a big bobcat, “I had not checked the camera in two to three weeks. If that’s a bobcat, which I don’t believe it is, that would be a monster bobcat.”

Ha, that’s not a bobcat IMO. Greg Donnelly is more concerned about it scaring off dear where he hunts, “I’m worried it’s going to run the deer off, and keep them away. It is our hunting club. If you have a predator out there like that, it is going to make it harder for the deer to stay.” UPI has more.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

104.3 WOMC's $1,000 Song of the DayWhat would you with $1,000?
Bob Seger to Perform at 'Pine Knob' for First Time in 21 YearsOne night only. Seger at DTE.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live