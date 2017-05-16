Another Cougar Spotted [CAM]

By: Beau Daniels

It appears that another cougar, or as some say mountain lion, has been spotted in an area not expected. This time in Cullman County, Alabama. Images were captured on a trail cam, but some are suggesting it might just be a big bobcat, “I had not checked the camera in two to three weeks. If that’s a bobcat, which I don’t believe it is, that would be a monster bobcat.”

A Cullman County resident captured a picture of a large cat on his wildlife camera. Greg Donnelly thinks it's a mountain lion pic.twitter.com/V8IRtfnpeG — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) May 15, 2017

Ha, that’s not a bobcat IMO. Greg Donnelly is more concerned about it scaring off dear where he hunts, “I’m worried it’s going to run the deer off, and keep them away. It is our hunting club. If you have a predator out there like that, it is going to make it harder for the deer to stay.” UPI has more.

