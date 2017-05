By: Jon Corrigan 

Boz Scaggs & Michael McDonald will perform at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Tuesday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets at $99.50, $75, $49.50 and $35 in the Crest Ford pavilion and $30 on the Kroger lawn go on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com, Palacenet.com, The Palace Ticket Store and all Ticketmaster locations. Tickets may also be charged by phone to American Express, Discover, Visa and MasterCard by calling (800) 745-3000.