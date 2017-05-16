Ever Wonder Why Your Body Twitches While Falling Asleep? This is What it Means

By: Jon Corrigan

We’ve all been there. Just as you’re about to drift off to sleep, your body jolts you awake with a sudden twitch. Not only does it leave you startled – and your partner annoyed – if you happen to fall asleep somewhere in public (i.e. work or class), it can be embarrassing.

Scientists call this phenomenon the “hypnic twitch,” and it’s fairly common. While it can be contributed to side effects of caffeine, Ritalin and Adderall, hypnic twitching is most common in people that are extremely exhausted.

When you’re exhausted and fall asleep too quickly, your brain can’t keep up with the phases of sleep and gets confused. As a result, it essentially reboots and jolts you awake with a burst of chemicals.

