Robert Plant & Brian Johnson Join Paul Rodgers Onstage

By: Steve Kostan

Veteran rockers Rock on as LZ’s ROBERT PLANT and BRIAN JOHNSON (AD/DC) joined longtime frontman PAUL RODGERS (Free, Bad Company, The Firm etc) onstage last week. With an enormous number of original songs to chose from, What did they sing? The ultra-classic “Money” written by Barrett Strong. “Money” was the 1st hit for the new guy’s Berry Gordy’s Tamla records, Motown’s first label. STRONG went on to write many lyrics for the TEMPTATIONS and others. Most of us first heard the cover of “Money” on the Beatles Second Album here in the USA. That and the bizarre version by the Flying Lizards come to mind. I recall one night at Bookies when Romantics original drummer JIMMY MARINOS got up with either the Cadillac Kidz or Coldcock and improvised the following lyrics, “Blank your drugs and keep your pills, there’s only one thing that’ll cure my ills now gimme money, That’s what I want.” Somehow I remembered that night from circa 1980! One other thing I noticed when looking at the picture found on Ultimateclassicrock.com, was all three of our rocker lads appeared to be wearing boots. Brian’s appeared to be black snakeskin or something similiar. In the age of older rockers, like us, going with spongy “sensible shoes”, it was cool. But they ARE the cool guys. I’m not sure though, if they were secretly “gelling” ala Dr. Scholl’s.