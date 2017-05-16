Robert Plant & Brian Johnson Join Paul Rodgers Onstage

May 16, 2017 8:40 AM

By: Steve Kostan

Veteran rockers Rock on as LZ’s ROBERT PLANT and BRIAN JOHNSON (AD/DC) joined longtime frontman PAUL RODGERS (Free, Bad Company, The Firm etc) onstage last week. With an enormous number of original songs to chose from, What did they sing? The ultra-classic “Money” written by Barrett Strong. “Money” was the 1st hit for the new guy’s Berry Gordy’s Tamla records,  Motown’s first label. STRONG went on to write many lyrics for the TEMPTATIONS and others. Most of us first heard the cover of “Money” on the Beatles Second Album here in the USA. That and the bizarre version by the Flying Lizards come to mind. I recall one night at Bookies when Romantics original drummer JIMMY MARINOS got up with either the Cadillac Kidz or Coldcock and improvised the following lyrics, “Blank your drugs and keep your pills, there’s only one thing that’ll cure my ills now gimme money, That’s what I want.” Somehow I remembered that night from circa 1980!  One other thing I noticed when looking at the picture found on Ultimateclassicrock.com, was all three of our rocker lads appeared to be wearing boots. Brian’s appeared to be black snakeskin or something similiar. In the  age of older rockers, like us, going with spongy “sensible shoes”, it was cool. But they ARE the cool guys. I’m not sure though, if they were secretly “gelling”  ala Dr. Scholl’s.

More from Steve Kostan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

104.3 WOMC's $1,000 Song of the DayWhat would you with $1,000?
Bob Seger to Perform at 'Pine Knob' for First Time in 21 YearsOne night only. Seger at DTE.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live