Chick-fil-A Unveils Two New Menu Items for Summer

By: Jon Corrigan

Chick-fil-A is ready for summer, releasing a new barbecue-inspired menu item and a beverage to complement it.

The new smokehouse BBQ sandwich, the restaurant’s first seasonal entree, includes grilled chicken, bacon coated with a brown sugar-pepper blend and served on a new Hawaiian-style bun with colby-jack cheese, lettuce and smokehouse BBQ sauce.

Chick-fil-A is adding a sandwich that's like nothing else on the menu https://t.co/It0XgV8GAZ pic.twitter.com/RkhRV9Gpin — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) May 17, 2017

As for all-new complementary beverage, Chick-fil-A’s watermelon mint lemonade is comprised of fresh-squeezed lemonade (or diet lemonade) mixed with watermelon and mint flavors.

Both menu items are available until August 19.

Watermelon Mint Lemonade –

Chick-fil-A is the creator of everything amazing in life pic.twitter.com/6w9swCiIuW — Southern Associate™ (@SouthernTroubIe) May 15, 2017

