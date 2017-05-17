Company Pays Employees To Lose Weight

By: Beau Daniels

An investment consulting company is paying their employees to lose weight. After it became obvious that sitting for long periods at a desk is not healthy, the boss was inspired, “I was distressed because our company’s employees are often sitting in the office, and they don’t move around enough myself included so they are overweight. Through this weight-loss activity, we can form a culture and engage in healthy competition.”

So far an employee has won over $300, “Before, I definitely had to have meat, I would have meat every meal.” The cash incentive is enough for employees to want time in a gym. Last report mentions that half of the staff has lost weight.

