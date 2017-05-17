Daryl Hall & John Oates Tonight At Joe Louis Plus JJ’s Conversation With John In Chicago

May 17, 2017 10:48 AM By Jim Johnson
One of the most successful pop music acts in history, Daryl Hall & John Oates, perform tonight at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena. They will share the stage, in one of the final shows ever at the home of the Red Wings, with the English rock band Tears for Fears and American soul singer Allen Stone.

On Monday the tour stop was in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. At the invitation and expense of AEG Presents, I traveled to Chicago Monday afternoon for both a preview of the performance for tonight and to spend some time chatting with John Oates.

The singer songwriter has recently penned a memoir, “Change of Seasons”, in it, John shares the ups and downs, the wins and the losses and self reflection of his life and career from childhood to the present.

John and I talked about the book his life and career:

I got a chance to see the show in Chicago that night and I can tell you, you are in for a treat at the “Joe” tonight!

 

Here’s the set list from the show Monday night:

  1. Adult Education

  2. Maneater

  3. Out of Touch

  4. Did It in a Minute

  5. Say It Isn’t So

  6. You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’
    (The Righteous Brothers cover)

  7. One on One

  8. She’s Gone

  9. Sara Smile

  10. Wait for Me

  11. Is It a Star

  12. I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)

  1. Encore:
  2. Rich Girl

  3. Kiss on My List

  4. Private Eyes

