More Tickets For The Little River Band

By: Beau Daniels

Remember all these hits from the Little River Band, “It’s a Long Way There,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Man On Your Mind,” “We Two,” and “The Other Guy?” I’m giving away more tickets this week during afternoons 3-7p on 104.3 WOMC.

Tickets are still available here for the show this Friday at the Flagstar Strand Theatre in Pontiac. “Reminiscing” is my favorite LRB song and popular with many others considering it has on 5 million spins in radio airplay.

