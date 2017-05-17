SOLD OUT! Bob Seger More Than A One Off

It really seemed unlikely that Bob Seger would get the Silver Bullet Band and his entire crew together for just one show on September 9th at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in the Detroit suburb of Clarkston, Michigan. So it’s not a surprise that the following is now on his website:

“This marks our 26th sold-out show at DTE. We are working on securing another show in the area to help meet the overwhelming fan demand. Details will be announced as soon as available.”

There is speculation that this will mark the start of another tour, and that the other Detroit show will be in the city’s new venue, the Little Caesar’s Arena.