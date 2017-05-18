American Coney Island Turns 100!

American Coney Island is celebrating its ‘Coneyversary’ on May 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with coney specials, giveaways, live entertainment and more taking place inside the restaurant (114 W. Lafayette Blvd.) and outside where Lafayette Blvd. will be closed off for the festivities, which include

In tribute to its modest start from a hotdog pushcart, American Coney Island will recreate 1917 serving coneys for a nickel (one per customer while supplies last) from a pushcart replica on its corner from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. along with a barber shop quartet to entertain customers.

$1.00 Coneys from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. (one per customer while supplies last)

A portion of the day’s sales will be donated to the Detroit Police Benefit & Protective Association and Detroit Firemen’s Benevolent Fund.

Commemorative glasses, created by Atwater Brewery exclusively for American Coney Island, will be free with a purchase of Atwater beer all day long, while supplies last.

Detroit’s own Queen of Blues, Thornetta Davis, will perform at 5:00 p.m.

Made in Detroit, personally designed by Kid Rock, 100 th Anniversary t-shirt for American Coney Island, available for purchase at the restaurant.

Raffle and drawing for a trip to the D Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and free coneys for a year. Proceeds from raffle will also benefit the Detroit Police Fund and Detroit Firemen’s Benevolent Fund.

No birthday party is complete without cake, guests will be treated to a slice at the Detroit celebration on May 18th, at American Coney Island’s Detroit Zoo location on Sat., May 20th as well as at D Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on May 25th.

In 1917, history was made on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Lafayette in downtown Detroit by Gust Keros with the culinary combination of a hot dog, chili, onions, and mustard and an iconic and beloved institution was born.

Three generations of the Keros Family have owned and managed the establishment, making it one of the oldest continuously family-owned restaurants in Detroit. Through good times and bad, the family remained committed to downtown Detroit.

American Coney Island’s current head-coney-queen-in-charge is Grace Keros, the third generation and first woman owner, along with her brother Chris Sotiropoulos. Together, they further expanded the family business adding a location at the Detroit Zoo and in the D Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

American Coney Island has been featured on The Today Show, Iron Chef Michael Symon’s Burgers, Brews & ‘Que, Travel Channel’s Food Wars and Andrew Zimmern’s Delicious Destinations. Over the years, the restaurant has been destination dining for countless dignitaries and celebrities including Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Gosling, Keegan-Michael Key, Bill Goldberg, Tim Allen, Martin Sheen, Kid Rock, George Clooney, Carol Channing, and even Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Detroiters who have moved out of the area and visitors who have returned back home often take their cravings for American Coney Island’s coneys with them. Grace Keros solved that problem by creating the American Coney Island Coney Kit available for shipping anywhere in the U.S. The kit sells for $40.00 (+shipping) and contains 12 Dearborn Sausage brand special recipe hotdogs, buns, a sweet onion, their famous Detroit chili sauce, instructions and a hat.

For more information and to order coney kits, visit www.americanconeyisland.com.