Chris Cornell: Soundgarden Frontman Dies in Detroit After Fox Theatre Show

By: Steve Kostan

Shocking is the only way I describe news of the death of Chris Cornell. SOUNDGARDEN just played a show at the Fox Theater and all the reports from the show were great. He was only 52. SOUNDGARDEN was among that wave of bands that broke out in the early 90’s from Seattle. Bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Stone Temple Pilots were also in that musical “class of”. I remember seeing them in those days at either the State Theater, now the Fillmore, or St. Andrews. Their wave swept away most of the hair bands that were dominating rock radio then. Only the strongest survived. Chris was found in his room at he MGM Grand hotel downtown with something tied around his neck. Speculation is suicide, but I remember what happened to Michael Hutchence of INXS so I’ll just leave it at that. What’s important is that he’s gone at a way too young age. He had great vocal prowess. If you listen to the SOUNDGARDEN song, “Spoonman” you can maybe hear what I thought. Very ZEPPELEN-esque. I would have loved have to heard him work with Jimmy Page, bring some of those LZ classics to life again live and maybe write a couple of originals. Robert Plant has been saying no thanks of years. It’s his call. He doesn’t want to go back to trying to recreate stuff he did almost 50 years ago. How many pull-ups could you do in 1969. How many can you YOU do now? With Plant exploring different musical paths today, Chris would have been a good option. We’ll never know. R.I. P. Chris Cornell.