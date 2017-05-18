Chris Cornell’s Last Performance of ‘Black Hole Sun’ at Detroit’s Fox Theatre

Rocker Chris Cornell, frontman for Soundgarden and Audioslave, died following a sold out show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

A police source talking to WWJ Newsradio 950 Thursday morning said the 52-year-old singer was found in the bathroom of his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel. He apparently took his own life, the source said, although an official cause of death was not immediately released.

According to the source, Cornell went back to his room at the MGM after the Soundgarden show; and, at around midnight, his wife called a band member and asked if he would check on Cornell. The band member, along with MGM security, broke into the locked room and found Cornell dead with a strap around his neck.

An investigation by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office is ongoing.

One concertgoer at the Fox last night recorded a handful of Soundgarden’s songs, like “Black Hole Sun” (above), “Spoonman,” among others, and uploaded them to YouTube.

