Eagles: Reunion No Easy Decision

Don Henley on the Eagles’ decision to reunite for Classic West and Classic East in July.

“We discussed it with Glenn’s family and everybody came to the conclusion that it would probably be a good idea — that we would at least try it for two shows. We’ve only got these two shows booked — the East and West. So we’ll just see. You know. We’re gonna do these two shows. That’s all we have planned. We don’t have anything planned beyond that. And we’ll see where it goes from there.”