Eagles: Reunion No Easy Decision

Don Henley really thought the Eagles were done following the death of Glenn Frey in January 2016, and he says the decision to reunite for Classic West and Classic East in July did not come easily.
“We discussed it with Glenn’s family and everybody came to the conclusion that it would probably be a good idea — that we would at least try it for two shows. We’ve only got these two shows booked — the East and West. So we’ll just see. You know. We’re gonna do these two shows. That’s all we have planned. We don’t have anything planned beyond that. And we’ll see where it goes from there.”
Earlier this week, Don let it slip that Glenn’s son Deacon will be one of the two special guests rounding out the lineup. An announcement on the other guest, who is a much bigger name, is imminent.
Classic West is July 15th and 16th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and Classic East follows on July 29th and 30th at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Rounding out the bill are The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind and Fire.