The Amazing Sand Dunes In Michigan

May 18, 2017
By: Beau Daniels

I love this, Only In Your State has come up with “9 Incredible Sand Dunes Every Michigander Must Explore.” We are all very familiar with Sleeping Bear Dunes, and Silver Lake Sand Dunes, but there are some you may not have seen.

One that I have visited is Saugatuck Dunes, which offers some of the best beaches in the US. IMO the most beautiful is Grand Sable Dunes in the UP.

Others include Warren Dunes in Southwest Michigan, down a bunch of steps in Holland on Laketown Beach, the pristine Arcadia Dunes, and others here.

