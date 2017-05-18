The Amazing Sand Dunes In Michigan

By: Beau Daniels

I love this, Only In Your State has come up with “9 Incredible Sand Dunes Every Michigander Must Explore.” We are all very familiar with Sleeping Bear Dunes, and Silver Lake Sand Dunes, but there are some you may not have seen.

One that I have visited is Saugatuck Dunes, which offers some of the best beaches in the US. IMO the most beautiful is Grand Sable Dunes in the UP.

Grand Sable Dunes pic.twitter.com/XM2eitLKFx — Pure Michigan (@MichiganScenes) April 21, 2017

Others include Warren Dunes in Southwest Michigan, down a bunch of steps in Holland on Laketown Beach, the pristine Arcadia Dunes, and others here.

