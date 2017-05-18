UPDATE: Detroit Police Suspect Suicide In The Death Of Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell

Detroit police suspect that Chris Cornell committed suicide in his hotel room Wednesday night.

TMZ reports that family friend forced his way into Cornell’s room at the MGM Grand Detroit and found him with a band around his neck on the bathroom floor. Cornell’s wife Vicky had reportedly called the family friend to check in on the singer.

A Detroit police spokesperson tells Variety, “At present our investigation is leaning toward the possibility of suicide, but we must wait for a medical report to determine the cause of death. At this time we cannot release too much information about what we observed in Cornell’s hotel room or what led us to this conclusion.”