Date Sued For Texting At Movie

Texting in a movie theater can be annoying? So much for a guy on his first date with a lady he met online he sued her for it. Brandon Vezmar from Austin, claims his date was texting every 15 minutes while watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, so he wanted his money back. The lawsuit is for the $17.31 he paid for the movie.

The date who only acknowledged her first name being Crystal had another story, “I did have a very brief date with Brandon, that I chose to end prematurely. His behavior made me extremely uncomfortable, and I felt I needed to remove myself from the situation for my own safety. He has escalated the situation far past what any mentally healthy person would. I feel sorry that I hurt his feelings badly enough that he felt he needed to commit so much time and effort into seeking revenge. I hope one day he can move past this and find peace in his life.”

Turns out the news of this reached the director of the movie, his response might shock you, Oddity Central has more.

