Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Guitarist Covers Chris Cornell’s ‘Seasons’

May 19, 2017 12:55 PM
By Abby Hassler

The Red Hot Chili Peppers gave a touching tribute to the late Chris Cornell at their Indianapolis concert Thursday night (May 18).

During the show, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer went out on stage alone and performed a cover of Cornell’s Singles soundtrack contribution, “Seasons.”

The Soundgarden frontman was found dead in his Detroit hotel room on Wednesday (May 17). A medical examiner ruled that Cornell had committed suicide by hanging. Subsequently, Cornell’s family released a statement claiming the anxiety medication Ativan may have played a role in the singer’s demise. Many of Cornell’s peers have paid tribute to the influential musician following his death.

Watch the “Seasons” cover below.

