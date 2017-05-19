You Natural Smell Is Important

By: Beau Daniels

With the trend of people not wearing perfume and cologne, recent research is showing how crucial smell is for sexual attraction. Some workplaces ban fragrances so I guess that means less sexual attraction distraction on the job. But actually much depends on a persons natural smell. Is organic cologne a natural smell?

Added to what attracts a woman is a persons voice, “How much people prefer a certain smell or voice can depend on the individual, and whether perfumes and aftershaves can cloud or enhance a person’s natural smell is still debated, which raises the question for future research of whether people could fake their sound or smell to attract others.” Much is about first impressions, more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter