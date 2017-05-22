Fallen Heroes Foot Float Needs Memorial Day Volunteers

May 22, 2017 7:29 AM By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: fallen foot float, ferndale, Ferndale Memorial Day Parade, Memorial Day, parade volunteers, Veterans

Ferndale’s 95th annual Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 am on May 29 and one organization is looking for volunteers to march in the parade.

Michigan’s Fallen Foot Float is a special tribute to the men and women who gave their lives serving Michigan’s military units in Iraq and Afghanistan.  Over 200 volunteers are needed to participate in the foot float by carrying an 11 x 17 laminated poster of a soldier. Larry Saville, the Foot Float founder, says their goal is to have each soldier represented by one marcher.

If you are interested in getting involved with this important and unique tribute, please contact the Michigan Fallen Foot Float Committee at: mifallenfloat.com

 

 

