Online Dating Service Scans For Criminal Records

By: Beau Daniels

Online dating services continue to grow in popularity, I actually know a married couple that met online. But as they grow in usage, so do the criminal incidents reported.

The Gatsby online dating app is offering more protection. Not only do they scan the sex offenders list, they also search for criminal records. Wow, so much easier using the dating service for that vs a person taking the time and do it for each individual they are interested in. Other online dating services have increased scrutiny but this one appears more in-depth. Cosmopolitan reports that Gatsby updates with scans monthly. Over 50 percent of the WOMC listener is single, maybe this is worth checking out.

